Lawsuit Over Google Tracking Info Leads To Settlement

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published November 16, 2022 at 1:32 PM CST
State attorneys general on Monday announced a nearly $392 million settlement with Google over allegations that it misled consumers about when location tracking services were collecting information on consumers.
Jeff Chiu
/
AP
Google will pay 39 states 391-million dollars in a settlement over its location tracking practices. Attorneys general for Oregon and Nebraska led the lawsuit. Google was accused of misleading users into thinking they had turned off location tracking in account settings when Google continued to track a user's location. Under the settlement, Google will also show additional information to users when they turn location-related settings on or off, make key information about location tracking unavoidable for users, and give users detailed information about the types of location data Google collects.

24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source